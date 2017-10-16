Celebrate National Pasta Day with dishes you can't pass up

No one needs incentive to eat pasta, one of the most gloriously delicious and adaptable foods there is. But just in case you’re trying to justify your indulgence, here are two very good reasons to serve it.

First, October is National Pasta Month. You wouldn’t want to miss an opportunity to be a part of such an auspicious occasion.

Secondly, Oct. 17 just happens to be National Pasta Day. So, there’s your answer to the age-old question, “What’s for dinner?” Why, tonight it will be pasta, of course.

Serve it simply, tossed in garlic butter and topped with grated Parmesan cheese. Or create an elaborate multi-layered feast with hearty meats, a variety of cheeses, and more.

Pasta is the culinary equivalent of the little black dress: a classic that goes with everything and is always appropriate.

Nationalpastaday.com celebrates the humble mix of flour and water, sometimes with an egg added for richness, that has become a sensational dietary staple. The National Pasta Association’s website, ilovepasta.org, goes even further by offering nutritional information, recipes, and even historical tidbits.

Did you know that Marco Polo is not credited with introducing pasta to Italy after his excursions to the Far East? Instead, contrary to legend, it can be traced to the Etruscans of central Italy in the 4th century B.C. British colonists later brought it to this country, though they served it overcooked to near mush rather than al dente.

And now there’s the annual celebration of National Pasta Day, today and, ostensibly, every day this month — a perfect opportunity to try one, or all, of these three new recipes.

Mangia bene!

Lasagne d’Autunno (Autumn Lasagna with Radicchio, Mushrooms, and Gorgonzola)

“We admit that this pasta, like most lasagna, is a labor of love,” write Gabriele Corcos and Debi Mazar. But it is “so worth the effort.”

BESCIAMELLA (white sauce):

3 ounces unsalted butter

⅓ cup plus 1 tablespoon unbleached all-purpose flour

4 cups whole milk, heated

⅛ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1½ cups crumbled gorgonzola dulce (see note)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

FILLING:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 pound cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 large yellow onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 large heads radicchio, cored and thinly sliced

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

LASAGNA:

Softened unsalted butter, for the baking dish

9 no-boil lasagna noodles (about half of one 9-ounce box)

1½ cups freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

4 tablespoons plain dried bread crumbs

SAGE BUTTER:

3 ounces unsalted butter

16 sage leaves, cut into thin shreds

To make the besciamella: Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Whisk in the flour and let it bubble without browning for 1 minute. Whisk in the warm milk and nutmeg and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, whisking often to avoid scorching, until smooth and thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Add the gorgonzola, let stand for about 1 minute, and whisk to melt the cheese. Season to taste with the salt and pepper. Set the sauce aside.

To make the filling: Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until they give off their juices and begin to brown, about 6 minutes. Move the mushrooms to one side of the skillet. Add the onion and garlic to the empty side and cook, occasionally stirring the onion mixture (but not the mushrooms) until they are beginning to soften, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir the vegetables together.

A handful at a time, stir in the radicchio and cook until it wilts before adding more. Cook until the radicchio is tender, about 5 minutes. Season to taste with the salt and pepper. Remove from the heat.

To make the lasagna: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 350F. Lightly butter a 9-by-13-inch flameproof baking dish.

Spread about 1/3 cup of the besciamella on the bottom of the dish. Add 3 noodles to cover the sauce, taking care that the noodles do not overlap. (They will expand during cooking.) Cover with about one-third of the remaining sauce, one-half of the radicchio mixture, and 1/2 cup of the Parmigiano cheese. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the bread crumbs. Repeat with 3 more noodles, another third of the sauce, the remaining radicchio filling, 1/2 cup Parmigiano, and the remaining 2 tablespoons bread crumbs. Finish with the remaining noodles, spread with the remaining sauce, and sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup Parmigiano. Cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil.

Bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and continue baking until the sauce is bubbling, about 20 minutes more. Remove the lasagna from the oven.

Position a broiler rack about 8 inches from the source of heat and preheat the broiler on high. Broil the lasagna until the top is lightly browned, watching carefully to avoid burning, about 2 minutes. Remove from the broiler and let stand for 10 minutes.

To make the sage butter: Heat the butter in a small skillet over medium heat until the foam subsides. Add the sage and cook, stirring often, until the sage crisps, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat.

To serve: Cut the lasagna into portions and transfer to individual serving bowls. Drizzle each serving with some of the sage butter and serve.

Note: If you have serious blue cheese haters to serve, substitute Gruyère or fontina for the gorgonzola.

Yield: 9 to 12 servings

Source: Adapted from Gabriele Corcos and Debi Mazar, Super Tuscan

Ravioli with Butternut Cream Sauce

“A creamy butternut squash, brown butter, and sage sauce livens up frozen cheese-filled ravioli,” write the editors of Southern Living magazine. “A quick visit under the broiler just before serving, and the end result is crispy perfection.”

RAVIOLI:

1 22-ounce package frozen cheese ravioli

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

12 sage leaves, plus extra for garnish

3 ounces shredded 4-cheese Italian blend cheese

SAUCE:

½ cup chopped toasted walnuts

½ cup vegetable stock

3 ounces cream cheese

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon orange zest

¼ teaspoon table salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 12-ounce package frozen butternut squash purée, thawed

Preheat the broiler. Cook the ravioli according to the package directions.

While the ravioli cooks, process all of the ingredients for the Butternut Cream Sauce in a food processor or blender until smooth.

Drain the ravioli and divide evenly among 6 greased shallow baking dishes. Spoon the cream sauce evenly over the ravioli in the dishes.

Melt the butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high. Add the sage; sauté 3 minutes or until the bubbles subside and the butter begins to brown. Drizzle the butter mixture evenly over the sauce. Sprinkle evenly with the cheese.

Place the dishes on a large rimmed baking sheet. Broil 3 minutes or until the cheese melts and begins to brown. Garnish with sage leaves, if desired.

Yield: 6 servings

Source: Adapted from the Editors of Southern Living, Quick-Fix Dinners

Dad’s One-Pan Friday Night Pasta

“If there were just one meal I could eat forever and ever,” writes Tieghan Gerard, “it would be my dad’s Friday night pasta. I’ve made so many delicious recipes, but this remains my favorite dinner of all time.”

1 pound angel hair pasta

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon dried basil

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon dried dill

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, or to taste

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

⅓ cup Kalamata olives, pitted and quartered

⅓ cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

2 tablespoons chopped pickled pepperoncini

Kosher salt, as needed

3 cups water

16 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, torn into pieces

1 cup shredded Havarti cheese

Half each of 3 red, orange, and/or yellow peppers, sliced

12 slices pepperoni, julienned

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

Fresh basil leaves, torn, for serving

Preheat the oven to 375F.

Put the dry pasta into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Add the olive oil, dried basil, oregano, parsley, dill, red pepper flakes, black pepper, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and pepperoncini. Add a pinch of salt, if desired. Use your hands to gently toss to evenly distribute the ingredients.

Add the water and gently toss once more. Add the mozzarella and Havarti in a single layer. Add the bell peppers and pepperoni. Sprinkle with the Parmesan.

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the pasta has absorbed the water, the cheese has melted, and the peppers are lightly charred. Serve the pasta hot, topped with the fresh basil and more Parmesan.

Yield: 6 servings

Source: Adapted from Tieghan Gerard, Half Baked Harvest Cookbook

Contact Mary Bilyeu at mbilyeu@theblade.com, and follow her at facebook.com/thebladefoodpage, bladefoodpage on Instagram, or @BladeFoodPage on Twitter.