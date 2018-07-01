Unique tuna salad is the refreshing dinner you need this summer

In the heat of summer, we don’t want to spend a lot of time cooking or preparing food. Something quick and easy — and preferably cool and refreshing — makes a perfect meal.

Tuna salad is always a favorite and is usually mixed with mayonnaise, celery, perhaps some pickle relish, and sometimes some chopped egg. We’ve all got some variation on that theme.

But why not take a culinary detour and make a different kind of tuna salad for a change?

Tuna packed in olive oil admittedly has more calories than the fish canned in water, but it also has a tremendous depth of flavor. Play that up with some vinaigrette and a splash of brightness from lemon. Then stir in some colorful vegetables for crispy crunch.

Scoop your salad into a tomato, and then dinner is served.

Mediterranean-style Tuna Salad

1 4.5-ounce can solid yellowfin tuna in extra-virgin olive oil

Splash of Garlic Expressions dressing or Italian-style vinaigrette

Spritz of lemon juice

½ cup chopped grape or cherry tomatoes

½ cup chopped cucumber

2 tablespoons minced red onion

3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 large tomato

Lightly drain the tuna and place into a small mixing bowl. Stir in the vinaigrette and the lemon juice.

Gently mix in the tomatoes, cucumber, onion, and parsley. Season to taste with the salt and pepper.

Cut the top off the tomato and hollow it out, leaving a shell. Scoop the tuna salad into it, then serve.

Yield: 1 serving

Source: Mary Bilyeu

