To the editor: Challenge health board to make needed changes

Citizens Task Force co-chair Rob Salem, center, speaks on the group's final report during a meeting of the Citizen's Task Force Monday, October 2, 2017, at the Environmental Services Building in Toledo. The task force, convened to investigate the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, presented their final report along with recommendations. The recommendations included changes to budgeting, Human Resources, and structure within the department. THE BLADE

I want to applaud The Blade for providing coverage of the citizens task force that reviewed health department operations (Oct. 7, “A Health Crisis”).

The mayor, commissioners, and township trustees did a remarkable job in appointing and choosing task force members. The task force members have backgrounds in professions such as medicine, law, education, finance, unions, and health-care administration. The members were truly a representation of almost all ethnic groups in northwest Ohio. The task force met weekly for four months, interviewed multiple civilians, including health department employees, managers, and board members.

Task force members spent many days undertaking site visits to two Toledo-Lucas County Health Department sites, including downtown Toledo and western Lucas County.

True insight into the myriad problems facing the health department has been obtained by the task force members after interviewing front-line employees.

The task force’s conclusion — that fully 40 percent of the budget is spent on management salaries — is a clarion call for the department to reorganize in order to become more effective and lean.

Medical clinics at the health department have a tradition of providing a service to poor and disadvantaged. The clinics also provide valuable service in public health issues, such as infant mortality, obesity, and infectious disease.

It is to be noted that the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and the expansion of Medicaid has lessened the need for those services.

Clinics should continue to provide services related to public health and not become a managed care organization.

The implementation of the lead-safe ordinance is crucial in safeguarding the health of Lucas County residents.

Our city and county leaders should challenge health board members to implement task force recommendations and report to the community on a quarterly basis.

I am truly thankful that I was given the opportunity to serve our beloved community.

RIAZ N. CHAUDHARY

Chief medical officer of Mercy St. Charles and the co-chairman of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department Citizen Task Force