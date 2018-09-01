TRAC Roundup: St. Francis ground game chews up Bedford

St. Francis 52, Bedford 14

TEMPERANCE — The Knights stuck to the ground in a dominating road win, finishing with 410 yards on 39 attempts.

Malachi Wyse led St. Francis de Sales with 16 for 209 yards and four touchdowns covering 1, 41, 67, and 68 yards.

Jakiel Wells added 11 carries for 98 yards and TDs of 70, 3, and 3 yards. Todd Bumphis added a 59-yard scoring run.

Austin Malabanan led the Mules with 17 carries 87 yards, which included a 27-yard touchdown.

Anthony Pisanti, who had a 13-yard scoring run, finished with 12 carries for 81 yards, and Christian Brown added 14 rushes for 73 yards.

VIDEO: St. Francis-Bedford

Northview 20, Clay 13

Trent Simms rushed for 204 yards and a 35-yard score, returned a punt 50 yards for a TD, and added a key 4th-quarter interception as Northview hung on for a road win.

Luke Pawlak provided the rest of the scoring for the Wildcats on field goals of 42 and 31 yards.

Logan Heintschel passed for 399 yards and touchdown passes to Adam Ummel (58 yards) and Cameron Aiton (18 yards). Trey Reddick recorded nine catches for 167 yards for the Eagles (1-1).

VIDEO: Northview-Clay