Toledo deserves vision, promise of competency from mayoral candidates

So how’s the Toledo mayoral race going so far?

It’s hard to say. The city — politically — is as quiet as a church.

Is there really that little going on?

Well, in one way, no. All three major candidates for mayor — incumbent Paula Hicks-Hudson, Lucas County Treasurer Wade Kapszukiewicz, and Toledo Councilman Tom Waniewski — are out there working, but quietly, in retail style.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz is going door to door most every night. The mayor does her walks, and, by virtue of her job, is all over the city anyway. Mr. Waniewski is working the festivals and church and neighborhood watch gatherings.

This may be a turnout election, so the person-to-person retail approach makes some sense. Moreover, all three people seem comfortable with this kind of direct politics, which is kind of refreshing.

None of these three are big personalities, like Carty Finkbeiner or Mike Bell, either. And there is something to be said for the low-keyed persona.

But there is something else lacking: big issues — what our late mayor Jack Ford sometimes called “e-shoes.” You would not call Mr. Ford a charismatic personality exactly, but he too was larger than life because of the big issues he took on — from the smoking ban, to CareNet, to substandard housing. His was the charisma of cogitation.

Are there really no big issues that should be discussed in this mayor’s race?

Sure there are: regional water; Lake Erie water quality; the city and the county jail dispute; the new jail; crime and police capacity; the condition of our streets and sidewalks; infant mortality; low education levels for much of our citizenry; urban blight and ugliness; zoning; hungry kids; homeless kids (nearly 2,700 in the public school system); lead; universal pre-school; public health and fitness; and, always, jobs.

A mayor need not be a cosmic thinker, or a visionary like Mr. Ford, to take on some of the real issues in our city.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz did take on water last week, and Mr. Waniewski will soon release his strategic plan. But our candidates seem eerily disengaged from the realities and problems — the issues — before us.

All this may change as public forums and debates gear up, but it is already late in the season in this sense: In our system, the “primary” is not really a strict primary; it is a run-off. That is, the Democrats and Republicans are not restricted to running against each other for a formal party nomination and assured spot on the ballot for the party nominee. The “primary” narrows the field to the two top vote-getters, one or both of whom could be an independent or a Republican.

This means that as of Sept. 12 — just a little over a month away — the race is significantly narrowed — the die is cast. If one candidate has a good idea for feeding kids or attracting new industry and it hasn’t connected with the people before the primary, and that candidate is eliminated, well, so is his good idea.

I’d like to see one of the three candidates challenge the other two to a series of debates, to be held in the neighborhoods, and on the real issues that face us. And prior to the primary. I’d like to see 10 of these debates.

There were a lot of debates and forums in the 2015 mayoral race and even more in 2013, and the city was the better for it.

Finally, there is one issue that should be a major one in this contest, and I don’t know how to make it one because it isn’t sexy: competence.

It’s a fact that this mayor and her administration lack basic administrative competence. They don’t even seem to value it. It’s a fact that Toledo city government suffers from a failure of professionalism. And it’s a fact that we lose grants, new businesses, and old businesses because of a lack of administrative competence. Grand Rapids, Cincinnati, and Dayton are ahead of us in many respects because they have more professional city administrations.

I’d like to hear each of the three candidates tell us, specifically — steps and personnel — how they would address this problem and turn it around. You don’t have to tell us who your finance director or chief of staff will be, only who and what those persons will be like.

We need to light up the mayor’s race before the primary or sleepwalk our way into a choice. Four years can be a very long, bad dream.

Keith C. Burris is editorial page editor of The Blade. Contact him at:kburris@theblade.com or 419-724-6266.