On the road to redemption

“We are here! We are here! We are here!”

This famous line from Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who is one that you — yes, you, my fellow Toledoans and northwest Ohioans — took to heart after reading my little rant on March 14 about Jane and Michael Stern’s latest edition of the Roadfood travel guide virtually ignoring us.

Not one restaurant in this city and its surrounding area was recommended to anyone who might be passing through and looking for a good meal. (Only one place in the entire region — the New Sandusky Fish Co. in Sandusky — is listed.)

After learning of this oversight, many of you wrote to the folks at roadfood.com to tell them that we didn’t much like being neglected. You shouted “We are here!” with great passion and love for the fabulous foods we are so fortunate to enjoy and want visitors to find and love, too.

I joined in, sending along a copy of my column to show how disappointed we were to be so thoroughly ignored. Instead of being hostile, though, I was hospitable: I invited the Roadfood folks to come here so they could sample all the deliciousness themselves.

So many times in these instances, those of us who try to communicate find ourselves ignored. Or we get an automatic bounce-back email, with no indication that a real live human being has received our message.

But not this time.

This time, Elan Mayhew, general manager of the site, wrote back to me.

“Thanks for sharing your article! You are totally right. So sorry — we are ridiculously thin in Toledo, as we have only one review in that area for Tony Packo's on Roadfood.com, and none in the book. I have received numerous restaurant recommendations from your readers that sound like perfect Roadfood spots, and have added them to our ‘places to visit’ database."

To borrow another line from the saga of Horton and the Whos:

“Finally, at last! From that speck on that clover

Their voices were heard! They rang out clear and clean.”

I think Ms. Mayhew’s response is perfect: She makes no excuses. And, even better, she makes an offer to help rectify the situation.

Ms. Mayhew acknowledges that “we do clearly have a gap in our content for Northwest Ohio.” And so, roadfood.com might be interested in a supplemental reviewer for this area, although they don’t usually work with many guest contributors. If you’re interested in learning more about the possibility, send an email to elan.mayhew@fexy.co.

Boosting northwest Ohio’s profile on roadfood.com isn’t just the responsibility of a reviewer or a site administrator, though. It’s incumbent upon all of us to nominate our favorite places and state precisely why we’ve taken them to heart – why they’re our “go to” places for burgers or pizza or barbecue or Mexican or breakfast or chili dogs or ... well, there are simply too many options to list here.

Our lack of representation in the new book is partly due to a lack of contributors who’ve written about Toledo and its region. But it’s also due to our failure to talk ourselves up and let the folks at Roadfood know where they should be eating.

“You’ve got to prove that you really are there!

So call a big meeting. Get everyone out.

Make every Who holler! Make every Who shout!”

Keep sending your recommendations to info@roadfood.com in order to let Ms. Mayhew and the Sterns know of all the delicious flavors we have to offer here.

And when the 11th edition of Roadfood comes out, I’m sure we’ll all be enormously proud to see northwest Ohio featured prominently. We’ll see that our voices were heard.

Contact Mary Bilyeu at mbilyeu@theblade.com or 419-724-6155 or on Twitter @BladeFoodPage.