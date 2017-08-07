Tuesday is National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day. There will be lots of squash subterfuge going on, as folks try to share the annual abundance from their prolific plants.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac (almanac.com), Tom Roy, a resident of Pennsylvania, first designated this occasion as an event. “To celebrate it, you simply wait until the dead of night and quietly creep up to your neighbors’ front doors, leaving plenty of zucchini for them to enjoy,” the site says.

So don’t be surprised if some zucchini magically appears at your home. Those who grow it have finally exhausted every option for coping with the copious quantities and are now passing that mission on to you, should you choose to accept it.

Zucchini growers know this routine well: At first, you’re excited to find that first zucchini in your garden. (FYI: In Italian, the word’s language of origin, zucchino is the singular.)

As you start harvesting a few at a time, you engage in the annual tradition of baking loaves of sweet, cinnamon-scented zucchini bread. You share those loaves full of goodness — and some of the zucchini, too — with your family, friends, co-workers, church members, knitting circle, motorcycle gang ... anyone you can think of. Everyone is happy, enjoying the gifts.

Faced with abundance from your garden, consider donating some to one of these organizations that provide meals and grocery items for those in need:



Martin Luther King Kitchen for the Poor (650 Vance St., 419-241-2596, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)



Claver House Soup Kitchen (on the lower level of St. Martin de Porres Church, 1119 West Bancroft St., 419-705-3955)



Food for Thought (316 Adams St., 419-972-0022; or drop off at their table at the Toledo Farmers’ Market, 525 Market St., on Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.)



Toledo Northwest Ohio Food Bank (24 East Woodruff Ave., 419-242-5000)



Jewish Family Service Food Pantry (6465 Sylvania Ave., Sylvania, 419-885-4461), or Cherry Street Mission Ministries (Life Revitalization Center, 1501 Monroe St., 419-214-3008, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

But then, those zucchini start multiplying and replicating as quickly as gerbils and tribbles. You want to run, to escape from the onslaught like Tippi Hedren trying to flee the invasion in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds.

You can only eat so much bread. You can only cook up so many stir-frys and twirl so many zoodles before you start to turn a little green at the thought of eating any more zucchini.

So, here are a few suggestions for dealing with the abundance.

First, consider donating some to one of the organizations that provide meals and grocery items for those in need. (You can find a list of charity groups below)

But if you’ve still got so many zucchini that you just don’t know what to do with them all — whether because you’ve grown them yourself or because you’re the lucky recipient of many neighbors’ generosity on this auspicious occasion — we’ve got several new recipes to try.

Frida Kahlo’s Ensalada de Calabacín (Zucchini Salad) is a visual feast, just as you would expect from a legendary artist and renowned cook. Varying shades of green in the form of avocado and cilantro liven up the sautéed zucchini, which is dressed in a vinaigrette to brighten the flavors.

Roman-style Zucchini Pesto incorporates some of the abundance along with the traditional basil and pine nuts of a classic pesto genovese. Use this on pasta, on grilled items (steak, chicken, vegetables), or even on zoodles for a double dose of zucchini zeal.

Corn and Zucchini Cakes feature two beautiful examples of summer’s bounty in one light and quickly prepared dish that’s topped with a slightly tart lime-enhanced sour cream.

And what would a story about zucchini be without a recipe for zucchini bread? Except that this version is savory, just to change things up a bit. Parmesan Zucchini Bread can be enjoyed on its own, toasted or not, slathered in butter, or dipped into seasoned olive oil. It would perfectly complement any of the other recipes offered here.

Be sure to keep it a secret if you’re planning to participate in National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day. We don’t want to squash anyone’s deliciously devious plans, now, do we?





Frida Kahlo’s Ensalada de Calabacín (Zucchini Salad)

8 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more

½ teaspoon sugar

6 small zucchini, sliced thickly at an angle

2 ripe avocados, sliced

3 ounces crumbled queso

2 tablespoons cilantro, roughly chopped

Shake 6 tablespoons olive oil, the vinegar, salt, and sugar in a glass jar until emulsified; set aside.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat; cook zucchini until golden on both sides. Let cool slightly and overlap on a serving platter with avocados. Sprinkle with salt and drizzle with the vinaigrette; garnish with queso and cilantro.

Yield: 6 to 8 servings

Source: Adapted from Frida Kahlo, saveur.com

Roman-style Zucchini Pesto

2 zucchini

Pinch of salt

2 teaspoons dried marjoram

1 garlic clove, peeled

15 basil leaves

2 tablespoons pine nuts, lightly toasted

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 ½ ounces Pecorino Romano cheese, grated

1 ½ ounces Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, grated

Water

Slice the ends off the zucchini and discard. Cut the remainder into thin matchsticks.

Put the zucchini pieces into a colander, place in the sink, and sprinkle with a pinch of salt. Let stand for 30 minutes, then pat dry.

Tip the zucchini pieces into a food processor or blender along with the marjoram, garlic, basil, pine nuts, oil, and cheeses; blend to a smooth, creamy paste. Add water to thin pesto to desired consistency.

Note: This will keep in a sealed container for up to 1 week in the refrigerator and up to 2 months in the freezer.

Yield: About 2 cups

Source: Adapted from Eleonora Galasso, As the Romans Do





Corn and Zucchini Cakes

1 corn on the cob

1 zucchini, ends trimmed and halved width-wise

4 scallions, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons self-rising flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

2 eggs, beaten

4 tablespoons oil, for frying

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup sour cream

Freshly grated zest from 1 lime

Hold the corn cob upright on a cutting board and, using a large, sharp knife, carefully slice off the kernels. Heat a non-stick skillet over high heat. Add the corn and cook for 2 to 3 minutes until blackened slightly, then transfer to a large bowl.

Using a spiralizer fitted with a 1/​3-inch spaghetti blade, spiralize the zucchini. Coarsely snip any really long spirals in half with scissors.

Add the zucchini to the corn with the scallions, flour, baking powder, and eggs. Season with salt and plenty of pepper, then mix well.

Heat the oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add 4 large, separate spoonfuls of the batter. Fry them for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until lightly browned and cooked through.

Stir together the sour cream and the lime zest. Serve the cakes immediately, topped with the sour cream.

Yield: 8cakes

Source: Adapted from Denise Smart, Spiralize Every Day





Parmesan Zucchini Bread

3 cups flour

⅓ cup plus 2 tablespoons finely shredded Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

2 tablespoons sugar

2 eggs

1 ½ cups buttermilk

⅓ cup butter, melted

1 cup shredded zucchini

1 small scallion, chopped fine

Preheat oven to 350F. Grease and flour an 8 by 4-inch loaf pan.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, 1/​3 cup cheese, salt, pepper, baking powder, baking soda, and sugar. In another bowl, whisk the eggs, buttermilk, and butter; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in zucchini and scallion, then spread batter in the prepared pan. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top.

Bake for 1 hour or until a skewer inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.

Yield: 1 loaf

Source: Adapted from Christine Wilson, tasteofhome.com

Contact Mary Bilyeu at mbilyeu@theblade.com, and follow her at facebook.com/​thebladefoodpage, bladefoodpage on Instagram, or @BladeFoodPage on Twitter.