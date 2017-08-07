Monday, Aug 07, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Medical

HEALTH BRIEFS

Film on opioid crisis in Lucas County showing Monday in Maumee

BLADE STAFF
Published on
aa97a313-f933-45a6-92d1-570179923e1a

The Maumee Indoor Theatre will screen a film addressing the impact of the opioid crisis on Lucas County Monday.

Enlarge

A film addressing the opioid crisis in Lucas County is set to premiere Monday at the Maumee Indoor Theatre. Chasing Hope: Middle and High School Edition highlights the personal stories of local residents, including two families who have lost children to accidental overdoses.

The Spring Green Educational Foundation is funding the film in response to Gov. John Kasich’s call for schools throughout the state to provide opioid prevention education. Because most adults in addiction begin their substance abuse between the ages of 12 and 14, the foundation decided to back a series of films focused on preventing addiction before it starts.

Chasing Hope premieres at 7:30 p.m. Monday, with doors opening at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the general public. Educators and youth-serving agencies are encouraged to attend. The Maumee Indoor Theatre is at 601 Conant St., Maumee.

Related Items , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…