Felled by a fritter: A reporter’s story

Mama C's Donuts, located on Conant Street in Maumee, says that is closed for the day Wednesday due to being out of donuts. THE BLADE/AMY E. VOIGT

Report the story, don’t become it.

It’s an early lesson taught to budding journalists and one that went right out the window Tuesday night, because it’s hard to stay out of a public health story when you’re one of the patients.

After 16 miserable hours of relentless flu-like symptoms, counting the dust bunnies I missed along my bathroom baseboard waiting for the next round of horror, and a call to a nurse practitioner telling me to skip urgent care, I found myself very dehydrated and in the emergency department of Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.

“Have you eaten any doughnuts recently?” my young, friendly doctor asked as she entered the room.

Doughnuts?

The doctor said they had received a health advisory regarding several norovirus cases tracing back to the same doughnut shop. I thought back. Wait — I had stopped at Mama C’s Donuts on Sunday morning after checking in on two friends’ dog while they were out of town.

That’s right. Your health reporter became part of the story.

Downed by a doughnut; felled by a fritter. It would have been funny if I weren’t so miserable. OK, it’s a little funny.

Only after two liters of IV fluids, anti-nausea medication, and a few hours sleep in my own bed, would I learn I was one of more than 200 suspected cases of norovirus linked to the Maumee shop between Friday and Monday.

Norovirus, the extremely contagious virus known for running rampant through cruise ships and other close quarters, carries symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, and fever.

Yep, sounds about right.

Eric Schlegel bought a dozen doughnuts for his family Saturday morning. By Sunday evening, he, his wife, and two teenage sons were all feeling sick.

“Then it went downhill from there, rapidly,” said the Maumee resident. “It really knocked us on our butts.”

The pieces didn’t come together until his wife’s friend texted and asked if they had eaten at Mama C’s. After missing several days of work, the family is on the mend, he said.

So I must pass on the suggestions from the health department to prevent such an outbreak: frequent hand washing, especially before eating and preparing food; thorough cleaning of potentially contaminated surfaces, and staying home if you are ill.

That includes me, as I write this from my couch, far away from my thankful co-workers. Thank you to the staff at St. Vincent who answered my questions and provided excellent care.

Those with additional questions can call the health department at 419-213-4264.

