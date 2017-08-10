Free film addresses cancer from HPV

A free screening of the educational movie Someone You Love: The HPV Epidemic is planned for Thursday at the Toledo-Lucas County Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 6.

The film tells the stories of several patients and their families as they discuss how HPV led to a cancer diagnosis.

Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is a sexually transmitted disease that can cause several kinds of cancer, including cervical cancer. Health officials recommend boys and girls get vaccinated against HPV at age 11 or 12, but the vaccine can be given to children as young as 9.

The movie screening is part of a broader outreach effort by the ProMedica Cancer Institute Cancer Committee, said Robin Sulier-Charney, oncology outreach coordinator at the cancer center.

“We’re starting the conversation with this movie,” she said. “People first need to know what HPV is and put a face to it.”