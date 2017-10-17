Health advisory for Maumee River lifted

Algae covers the Maumee River on Sept. 23. The Blade

Enlarge | Buy This Image

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department on Tuesday lifted the health advisory for the Maumee River.

The department said in a release the blue-green algae bloom "is no longer present." The advisory was put in place Sept. 21.

Health officials urge citizens to be alert to signs of algae blooms in public bodies of water. People and pets should avoid water that is foamy, scummy, thick, pea-green, blue-green, or brownish red.