Health advisory for Maumee River lifted

Algae covers the Maumee River on Sept. 23.
The Blade
Enlarge | Buy This Image
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department on Tuesday lifted the health advisory for the Maumee River.
The department said in a release the blue-green algae bloom "is no longer present." The advisory was put in place Sept. 21.
Health officials urge citizens to be alert to signs of algae blooms in public bodies of water. People and pets should avoid water that is foamy, scummy, thick, pea-green, blue-green, or brownish red.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.