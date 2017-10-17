Tuesday, Oct 17, 2017
Medical

New detox center opens in Maumee's Arrowhead Park

BLADE STAFF
Published on
  • n3detox-jpg

    Matthew Bell, left, chief operations officer, greets attendees at the grand opening of the Midwest Recovery Center on Indian Wood Circle in Maumee. The 12,000-square-foot facility has 22 beds for its detox unit, 16 in-patient beds, and 16 outpatient beds. The center aims to offer substance abuse detox, treatment, and behavioral therapy for addicts.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
  • DETOX17

    Nate Kehlmeier, Director of Admissions, left, and Matthew Bell, Chief Operations Officer, stand together at the grand opening of the Midwest Recovery Center.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • DETOX17-1

    he Midwest Recovery Center, located at 1757 Indian Wood Circle in Maumee, had its grand opening Monday. The 12,000 square foot facility has 22 beds for its detox unit, 16 in-patient beds, and 16 out-patient beds.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • DETOX17-3

    A cafeteria and recreation room at the Midwest Recovery Center is pictured Monday. The center aims to offer substance abuse detox, treatment and behavioral therapy for addicts.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • DETOX17-4

    A view of a men's bedroom in the detox unit at the Midwest Recovery Center.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • DETOX17-5

    Mike Silberman is the CEO of the Midwest Recovery Center Monday in Maumee.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
The grand opening of the Midwest Recovery Center on Indian Wood Circle in Maumee was held Monday. The 12,000-square-foot facility has 22 beds for its detox unit, 16 in-patient beds, and 16 outpatient beds. The center aims to offer substance abuse detox, treatment, and behavioral therapy for addicts.

To see a photo gallery from the event, cycle through the slideshow above.

