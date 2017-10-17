New detox center opens in Maumee's Arrowhead Park

The grand opening of the Midwest Recovery Center on Indian Wood Circle in Maumee was held Monday. The 12,000-square-foot facility has 22 beds for its detox unit, 16 in-patient beds, and 16 outpatient beds. The center aims to offer substance abuse detox, treatment, and behavioral therapy for addicts.
