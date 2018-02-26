State counters Capital Care's motion for reconsideration

Attorneys for the state of Ohio have submitted a motion urging the Ohio Supreme Court not to reconsider its decision earlier this month that ruled against Toledo’s last abortion clinic.



Jennifer Branch, an attorney for Capital Care Network, asked the court last week to reconsider its decision in light of a newly-signed patient-transfer agreement between the clinic and ProMedica Toledo Hospital, but attorneys for the Ohio Department of Health now say that new agreement doesn’t change the court’s ruling on the clinic’s previous noncompliance.

“The Clinic’s promise to come into compliance now does not change the past,” the state wrote in Monday’s motion. “It rightly lost its old license.”

At issue in the 5-2 decision on Feb. 6 was Capital Care’s lack of a legally-required written patient transfer agreement with a local hospital. The court found that the Ohio Department of Health was correct in its 2014 decision to revoke the clinic’s license to operate an ambulatory surgical center because the facility’s agreement with an Ann Arbor Hospital 52 miles away didn’t qualify as “local,” and the clinic lacked any agreement for several months.

The clinic signed a written transfer agreement with ProMedica on Feb. 14. Ms. Branch, in her motion to the court, said that new information should prompt the court to reconsider the case and remand it back to common pleas court.

Attorneys for the state argued the clinic should instead apply for a new license.

“If the Clinic is now eligible for a license by virtue of the new agreement, it can and should simply apply to the Department for a new license, just as any new surgical clinic can do,” the motion reads.

Ms. Branch, in an email to The Blade on Monday, said the opposition to her motion demonstrates the clinic’s “conundrum” moving forward.

“The State revoked their license because no hospital would give them a transfer agreement, But now that ProMedica has signed a transfer agreement, the State will not reinstate Capital Care’s license.” she wrote. “This whole process is simply unfair and not designed to provide better health care to women.”

