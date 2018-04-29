Wolverines take 'moving' trip to Normandy

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France — Jim Harbaugh has heard the Star-Spangled Banner countless times.

A career in football — both playing and coaching — has been marked by the song prior to every single game. But the melody took on a different meaning in northwest France on Sunday afternoon.

A few hundred yards from Omaha Beach, in the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, Harbaugh stood with his family and the University of Michigan football team as chimes played the national anthem. The chill-inducing 84-second rendition kept all the attendees at rapt attention.

“It was moving,” Harbaugh said. “It was beyond powerful and profound. So many emotions you have. You get taught it in your history classes, you can talk about it around your coffee table, (but) to see it up close and read the names on the graves, the states that they’re from, you just express your gratitude.”

VIDEO: Jim, Jack Harbaugh discuss visit to Normandy

More than 100 million people were directly impacted by World War II. Approximately 65 million perished worldwide. It was six consecutive years of bloodletting. In this pocket of France, tucked three hours from Paris, three months of hell unfolded during the summer of 1944.

The turning point in western Europe came when 156,000 Allied troops descended on Normandy to wrest control of the region from Nazi Germany. Unspeakable horror transpired, and western Europe was liberated from the Nazis.

The Wolverines received a full day of enlightenment on Operation Neptune, the code name given to the D-Day invasion. The team toured the Caen Memorial Museum, Arromanches-les-Bains, and the cemetery, which brought Harbaugh’s father Jack to tears.

“It’s what family is all about,” Jack said, while Jim had a hand gripping his shoulder.

A blanket of flowers with a maize “M” was laid at the foot of a memorial honoring the Americans lost in the Battle of Normandy. Michigan dedicated the ceremony to Major Thomas Howie, a star halfback at The Citadel who was killed in the invasion. It hit the Michigan players with force, the realization that people their age and fellow college football players led the war effort and many didn’t return home.

“You learn to appreciate the sacrifices they made,” junior quarterback Shea Patterson said.

The consensus reaction was one of respect and admiration. Suddenly, practices under a hot summer sun or a nagging ankle injury don’t seem too precarious. A sense of perspective felt like the day’s theme.

“It’s been a humbling experience just to know what these soldiers went through for our freedom and how they got everything done,” junior viper Khaleke Hudson said. “It’s crazy to think about how much bravery that took to go in and leave their family behind and fight for something that was bigger than themselves.”

Tru Wilson is someone who can understand the gravity of life, death, and war. The junior running back, who’s the son of a Marine, described the experience of looking out at the beach and vast ocean as special. Just a few weeks before the trip, junior offensive lineman Ben Bredeson learned a great uncle was not only part of the Allied invasion, but he also lived through it and returned to Wisconsin.

For Jack Harbaugh, the visit was a lifetime in the making.

“Tremendously sobering,” he said. “I remember two years ago when Jim talked about trips that he planned for the football team, we talked about Paris and we talked about Normandy. This is what I’ve truly been looking forward to. I was 5 years old when this all occurred. Too young maybe to remember it at that time, but for the next 73 years, this is what I’ve looked forward to being a part of and standing on this hallowed ground.”

Said Jim: “And I hope the families and the grandchildren and the great-grandchildren of those who fought here understand how grateful we are for what they accomplished and what they won.”

