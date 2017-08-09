Mud Hens outfielder chose Toledo for the weather

Hope you are seated for this one: One of the members of the Mud Hens chose to play in Toledo because of the weather.

“The weather here is a lot nicer than New Orleans. It’s really hot and humid there in the summertime,” Matt den Dekker said, then laughed.

The outfielder joined the Hens in late May in what was more of a business decision than a weather evaluation. The focus was on two areas: Getting playing time, and earning a spot in the major leagues.

“I started the season with the Marlins, and that was a great opportunity,” den Dekker said. “I’m from south Florida, so that was the team I grew up watching.

“I played well in the spring, but they have three core outfielders in [Giancarlo] Stanton, [Christian] Yelich, and [Marcell] Ozuna, and they have Ichiro [Suzuki] as a fourth outfielder, and he’s a Hall of Famer. I had an out clause in my contract after spring training, but I decided to go to New Orleans to start the season.”

After hitting .247 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 20 games, den Dekker got his release from the Baby Cakes on April 30, then signed with the Tigers soon after.

“I had another out clause at the end of April, and I wanted to see what else was out there,” den Dekker said. “There weren’t any big-league opportunities, but I looked at Detroit’s roster and thought I could be a part of that mix.

“It’s tough to make those decisions. You might second-guess them, but you just have to work hard and trust what you’re doing.”

Den Dekker hit .269 with three homers and seven RBIs in his first 23 games with Toledo before the Tigers called him up to Detroit in late June.

“I was swinging the bat well at the time, and I know I can contribute at the major-league level,” den Dekker said. “It’s about staying ready, then taking advantage of the opportunity.

“I was grateful for the opportunity for a couple of weeks, and I came back here with the same mindset: I need to keep working to stay ready. And you have to have fun. It can be a grind in the minors, but when you’re competing and trying to win ball games, it’s more fun. That’s when it’s the best, actually.”

After batting .143 in four games with the Tigers, den Dekker decided to rejoin the Mud Hens in mid-July. In a total of 41 games with Toledo this season, the Florida native has hit .276 with three homers, 10 RBIs, and five stolen bases as well as 19 runs scored.

Den Dekker originally signed with the Mets after New York selected him in the fifth round of the 2010 draft. He reached the majors with the Mets in 2013 and had a home run and six RBIs in 27 games.

In 2014, den Dekker played in 53 games with New York and batted .250 with seven RBIs and seven stolen bases, his best in his time in the majors. He then spent the past two years in Washington, hitting .253 in 55 games in 2015 and .176 in 19 games with the Nationals last season.

“For me, I just try to play hard, have good at-bats, and have fun,” den Dekker said. “I try to not take at-bats off, and I have pretty good speed that I try to take advantage of.

“I try to put pressure on the defense, and I think I can contribute on the field, at the plate and on the bases.”

The veteran outfielder, who will turn 30 on Thursday, said the Hens’ hot August start was bearable because Toledo was not as humid as New Orleans.

No, just kidding. Den Dekker said the reason the Hens won 7 of 9 games to start the month was they were able to stay positive.

“It’s never easy, because you may run into a team that’s hot or may not be swinging the bats well,” he said. “But you have to keep things positive.

“[Hens manager Mike Rojas] has done a great job of that. He’s very encouraging. … We’ll just keep playing hard and see what happens.”

Matt den Dekker Q&A

■ Name: Matthew Garrett den Dekker

■ Position: Outfielder

■ Height/​Weight: 6-2/​210

■ Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

■ Age: 29 (turns 30 on Thursday)

■ Family: Wife, Christine. Son, Maddox, born June 13.

■ Nickname: Usually I’m called “Deck.” The only people who call me “Matt” are my parents and grandparents.

■ Favorite way to spend time away from the field: I like outdoor stuff. I’ve always lived close to the beach, and I love to play golf. I’ll do anything outdoors: hiking, bike riding.

■ Baseball player you admired growing up: Ken Griffey, Jr. I had his glove when I was younger, and I had every baseball card of him that was made. As a left-handed outfielder, I loved how he made crazy catches and just how he played the game.

■ Favorite sport other than baseball: Football. Pro football is No. 1, but I went to the University of Florida, and I love watching the Gators on Saturdays. I’m a Dolphins fans on Sundays; they are getting better.

■ Favorite music: Lately I’ve been listening to country and Christian music. I like to listen to stuff that has meaningful lyrics. I just punch in Pandora and go from there.

■ Favorite meal: I love a big ribeye steak, some mashed potatoes, and a vegetable, either asparagus or broccoli. Cook them right on the grill; that sounds perfect.

■ Favorite beverage: I mostly drink water, but if I picked a favorite it would be Diet Dr Pepper.

■ Favorite movie: Shawshank Redemption. It’s a classic.

■ Favorite TV show: How I Met Your Mother. One year we would watch the episodes on the bus driving from city to city. Then I finished them up on Netflix. I still will punch it in and watch it as I go to sleep.

■ Do you have a Twitter account?: @UpperDekker. I used to be on it a lot, but now I use it every once in a while. The problem I have with it is the negativity, and that people can write hurtful things anonymously.

■ Person you most admire: My wife, Christine. The past couple of months she has been through a lot with the birth of our child and me being away, but she’s been really tough. She’s a great person, and I admire everything she has done for our family.

■ If you could meet any person, who would it be?: Someone back in colonial times, like George Washington. I’d like to see what things were like back then, see what he had to go through to create the country and be our first president.

■ Top sports moment: My first home run in the big leagues was pretty special. I had just gotten my first hit the night before, and the next night we were on Sunday Night Baseball. I was with the Mets, and we were playing the Nationals. It was cool because it was on national TV.

■ Baseball superstitions: I don’t really have any. I have routines, but nothing that I have to do or not do. I saw a quote from somebody who said, “I’ve worked too hard for 20 years to worry about how stepping on a line affects my hitting.”

■ Something nobody knows about you: Growing up, my family had a Jack Russell terrier named Penny, and she ran our house. When I met my wife, one of the ways that we connected was that she had grown up with a Jack Russell terrier. Now Christine and I also have a Jack Russell terrier named Wilson; I guess we’re keeping our family traditions alive.

Contact John Wagner at jwagner@theblade.com, 419-724-6481 or on Twitter @jwagnerblade.