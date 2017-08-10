Mud Hens defeat Buffalo 6-3

The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Buffalo Bisons 6-3 on Thursday at Fifth Third Field.

Tyler Collins laced a two-out double to right-center field to bring home Omar Infante to open the scoring in the fourth inning. JaCoby Jones followed with an RBI single.

IN PICTURES: Mud Hens 6, Bisons 3

Efren Navarro added a two-out double in the bottom of the fifth inning to drive in Infante and give the Mud Hens a 3-1 lead.

Bryan Holaday then hit a two-run home run in the sixth to stretch the lead to 5-1.

Holaday would drive in another run in the eighth on an RBI single.

Buffalo's Rowdy Tellez drove in all three runs for the Bisons.

Contact Brian Buckey at bbuckey@theblade.com, 419-724-6110 or on Twitter @BrianBuckey.