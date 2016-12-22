Christmas cheer: Weekend presents plenty of activities

It’s a few days before Christmas, and all through the house, children are bouncing off walls like a caffeinated mouse.

Their questions are on repeat: When will Santa arrive? What will he bring? How’s he going to get in if we don’t have a chimney?

Holiday break hardly means a break for parents, who find themselves scrambling for things to occupy their kids’ minds before the big day — activities that don’t involve a television screen or a computer game console.

Here are seven suggestions for family activities worth pursuing over the next few days, in hopes of purging some of that youthful energy before visions of sugarplums take over their dreams.

■ Imagination Station: View the Lego Brick Architecture: Sky High Science exhibit before the holiday. The Lego exhibit includes more than 500,000 pieces and 2,700 pounds of brick that would stretch 11 miles from end to end. Created by certified Lego professional Adam Tucker, the exhibit features hands-on learning by offering sky high Lego architectures and the opportunity for visitors to build their own structures to learn about engineering, art, and design.

Those who wish to see the exhibit before the holiday will have a chance today and Friday, as Imagine Station is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission is free for members and $4 for nonmembers. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday. More information at imaginationstationtoledo.org.

■ Libbey Dolls Exhibit: After nearly 45 years in hibernation, the vintage Libbey Doll Collection — 78 in all, purchased for $30,000 in New York in 1917 by the museum’s founder, Edward Drummond Libbey — has come out of storage and returned to the gallery floor at the Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. The dolls are decked out in what was the height of haute couture at the turn of the century, with all their clothing inspired by the work of 19th century French designer Jacques Doucet.

Outfits include everything from ball gowns to morning robes, with hats fashioned by period milliner Marie Crozet, who was Doucet’s store neighbor, and faces painted to resemble Mary Stuart, Queen of Scotland, and Catherine de’ Medici, queen of France, among others. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The exhibit is free. For more information visit toledomuseum.org/exhibitions.

■ Hayes Train Special: Check out a three-level model train exhibit at the Hayes Presidential Library and Museum in Fremont, complete with buttons you can push to cause the choo-choos to alter directions and tracks, and operate a mini Ferris wheel and the train whistle. The museum also features the “Dressed for Life: First Ladies & Red Dress Collection,” featuring red dresses worn by first ladies and celebrities. That exhibit is open through Jan. 3. Admission is included with the price of a regular museum ticket: $7.50 for adults, $6.50 for seniors, and $3 for children ages 6 to 12. Information at 419-332-2081 or rbhayes.org.

■ Lights Before Christmas: There’s still time to take in the Lights Before Christmas display at the Toledo Zoo, featuring more than 1 million sparkling, throbbing, cascading lights scattered throughout the grounds. From 6 to 8 p.m. today, the final installment of this year’s ice carving demonstration at the zoo will also take place, where master carvers create swans and other delights from a single block of ice.

Lights Before Christmas is open from 3 to 8 p.m. today and 3 to 9 p.m. Friday. The zoo is closed Saturday and Christmas Day, and reopens Monday through Dec. 31. Admission is $12 for seniors and children 1-11, and $15 for those 12 and older. More information at toledozoo.org/lights.

■ Children’s Wonderland: Children’s Wonderland unfolds at Sylvania’s Tam-o Shanter, 7060 Sylvania Ave., continuing a long-standing tradition of brightening the holidays. Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the event includes dozens of exhibits, including train rides, the chance to visit with Santa, and even ice skating. Admission is $4 for seniors and children 2-17, and $7 for those 18 and older. Information at sylvaniatamoshanter.com.

■ Visit Santa: It’s not too late to let your youngsters submit their wish list to the jolly old elf. Santa will hear children’s entreaties at the Franklin Park Mall from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. He’ll be in residence at the Mall of Monroe from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and available for visits at the Shops at Levis Commons from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve.

■ Ice skating: Grab your favorite skates and head to the ice rink at Ottawa Park, Ottawa Parkway in Toledo, for an open skate session before the holidays.

The rink has new chillers and floor for smooth ice, as well as a new cafe with tables. The rink is also lighted for night skating or hockey games.

General admission is $4 and free of charge for children 3 years and younger. Skate rental is $2. The ice rink has open skating from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. today, and from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. For more information, call 419-936-2997 or visit ottawapark.org.