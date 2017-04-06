Romantic favorites on tap for symphony

The Toledo Symphony tackles romantic favorites this weekend as it welcomes violinist Augustin Hadelich center stage with Alain Trudel on the conductor’s platform.

On the program are Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 in F minor, op. 36, Dvorak’s Violin Concerto in A minor, op. 53, and Lili Boulanger’s D’un Matin de Printemps (Of a Spring Morning).

The Boulanger piece is a Toledo Symphony premier. Younger sister of the famous French musical pedagogue Nadia Boulanger, Lili Boulanger died at the young age of 25 leaving behind only a tiny collection of post-impressionist manuscripts, sparkling with a harmonic vocabulary hinting at the genius that would have come with age.

Trudel is the music director of l’Orchestre Symphonic de Laval and principal youth and family conductor of the National Arts Centre Orchestra. Hadelich is a Grammy Award-winning artist who has performed extensively worldwide with performance credits this season including the New York Philharmonic, the Dresden Philharmonic, and the Rotterdam Philharmonic.

Performances happen at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle, 2445 Monroe St. Tickets and more information are available at 419-246-8000 or toledosymphony.com.

■ Three musical events are slated this week at the Toledo Museum of Art. Toledo-based sound and art collective Heavy Colors mixes improvised electronic soundscapes with spoken word poetry, 6:30 p.m. today in the GlasSalon.

The Sound of Silents series presents Carl Theodor Dryer’s 1928 film The Passion of Joan of Arc with live musical accompaniment at 7 p.m. April 13 in the Peristyle. The screening is free for TMA members, $5 for nonmembers; tickets at eventbrite.com.

Great Performances presents the winners of the BGSU Douglas Wayland Chamber Music Competition in a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Great Gallery. All events are at the Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. More information at 419-255-8000 or toledomuseum.org.

■ The River Raisin Ballet Company presents Alice in Wonderland. The family friendly production features whimsical costumes and characters including 26-inch flower tutus, 5 feet-wide butterfly wings, a stage-wide caterpillar, and a 10-foot fluorescent Cheshire Cat manned by eight puppeteers. Using more than 90 dancers, the two-act production is choreographed by company director Gail Choate-Pettit and assistant company director Melissa Moore.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at the River Raisin Center for the Arts, 114 S. Main St., Monroe. Tickets are $12-$20 and available at 734-242-7722 or riverraisincenter.org.

In conjunction, Agua Dulce is presenting Mad Hatter Tea Parties at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $22 and include tea, sandwiches, and choice of deserts and are available from the River Raisin Ballet Company, and Agua Dulce at 734-682-5427.

■ Douglas Yeo, the world’s leading scholar on the serpent horn, an early musical instrument, is in residence this week at the BGSU School of Music. A seminar on the instrument will be from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. today in Room 2117. “The Ruth P. Varney Serpent: A Conversation and Concert” will begin at 8 p.m. today in Bryan Recital Hall. Both events, in the Moore Musical Arts Center, are free.

■ It’s Spring, an evening of music and entertainment to benefit the Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra, includes grazing stations, a cash bar, a silent auction, and live music by members of the Perrysburg Symphony. The event begins 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Carranor Hunt and Polo Club, 502 E. Second St., Perrysburg. Tickets and more information are available at 845-337-0660 or perrysburgsymphony.org.

■ The Toledo Piano Teachers Association presents a free student recital and reception at 7 p.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 4207 W. Laskey Rd. For more information, call 419-729-3161.

■ The GuitArkestra Jazz Ensemble presents a concert at 7 p.m. Monday at the Recital Hall, University of Toledo Center for Performing Arts, West Towerview Boulevard and West Rocket Drive. Park in Lot 12. Tickets are $3-$5 at the door.

■ The Palm Sunday Orchestra and Chorus, under guest conductor Kevin Bylsma, presents In the Cathedral, a concert of traditional English church music by Hubert Hastings Parry, Elgar, and Vaughn Williams at 7 p.m. Sunday at Monroe Street United Methodist Church, 3616 Monroe St. For more information, call 419-473-1167, ext. 230.

■ The BGSU Collegiate Choral and University Women’s Chorus perform at 8 p.m. Friday in Kobacker Hall, Moore Musical Arts Center. Tickets are $10 and available at 419-372-8171 or bgsu.edu/​the-arts.

■ The BGSU Marjorie Conrad Art Song Competition will take place Saturday: noon, preliminaries; 8 p.m. finals in Bryan Recital Hall, Moore Musical Arts Center. The competition is free and open to the public.

■ The annual Barbara Rondelli Perry Voice Scholarship Competition was held March 25 at the University of Toledo. Winners were mezzo-soprano Meridian Prall (first), tenor Moises Salazar (second), soprano Chelsie Cree (third), and tenor Will Floss (honorable mention).

