How a kid from Toledo changed rock ‘n’ roll forever

In today’s world of digital downloads, streaming music, and social media, it may seem nearly impossible to build and maintain a successful record label.

Yet the Seattle-based Sub Pop Records, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2018, did just that.

For Sub Pop co-founder and Toledo native Jonathan Poneman, the label’s longevity can be partly attributed to his being born and raised in the Glass City.

“If you go to my Facebook page, I’ve lived in Seattle probably three times longer than I’ve lived in Toledo, or close to it,” Poneman told The Blade in a recent phone conversation. “I still identify myself as a Toledoan. I love Toledo; it was a great place to grow up.”

Poneman and his former business partner, Bruce Pavitt, founded the Seattle-based independent record label in 1988. The label is best known for discovering and releasing early music by Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Mudhoney and famously became associated with the “grunge movement” during the late 1980s and early ’90s.

Born in 1959 at Toledo’s now-defunct Riverside Hospital, Poneman grew up in Ottawa Hills along Central Avenue while his father practiced medicine in Toledo.

One of Poneman’s earliest musical memories is of being a child driving back to Toledo with his father after responding to a house call in Swanton. The two stopped at the Toledo Express Airport to visit the magazine shop and pick up that day’s newspaper.

“We were going into the magazine store because my father was a news hound,” he said. “He was picking up a newspaper and stopped and talked to this tall guy and this short guy standing next to him. He seemed very interested and animated and was talking to them and he introduced me to them. I remember the shorter guy looking at me and saying, ‘You got one hip father there, Jon.’ I walked away and said, ‘Dad, who were they?’

“It ended up being Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. They had just played a show at the field house at the University [of Toledo]. They were just standing there. No one else recognized them, but my father recognized them from reading your newspaper and reading a concert review from the night before.

“After doing that I stayed up and listened to [Detroit and Toledo radio stations]. I would stay up listening to the radio to hear Simon and Garfunkel music,” he said.

Poneman attended Ottawa Hills Schools from kindergarten to sixth grade, Maumee Valley Country Day School for seventh and eighth grade, and returned to Ottawa Hills for his freshman year of high school.

During his time away from his part-time job at a gas station at Central Avenue and Talmadge Road, he found himself buying vinyl at Ries Records at Westgate until the opening of Boogie Records in 1973, where he came to know the late Pat O’Connor, former owner of Boogie Records and Culture Clash.

“I knew Pat, and I used to buy records there all the time,” he said.

He also remembers, at age 13, playing “Won’t Get Fooled Again” by The Who on the guitar in a local band at a country club in Sylvania.

“I remember seeing many, many bands growing up in Toledo,” he said. “I moved out of Toledo when I was 16 years old. I had seen over 100 shows by then. That was a lot of rock for the time.”

He was kicked out of Cranbrook Schools in Bloomsfield Hills, Mich., as a junior for “having too much fun” and graduated from Arcadia High School in Arizona in 1977.

On Aug. 16, 1977, the same day Elvis Presley died, Poneman, who had been living in Grand Rapids, Mich., drove across the country to Bellingham, Wash., where he lived for a few years before moving to Seattle in 1979. He worked as a music promoter and disc jockey on public radio station KCMU.

It was Poneman’s interest in Soundgarden, the late Chris Cornell’s Seattle rock band, that connected him with his former business partner, Pavitt, in 1987.

At the time, Pavitt used the name “Sub Pop” for a fanzine and cassette series and released an album titled Sub Pop 100, which included bands such as Sonic Youth, the Wipers, and the U-Men. Poneman’s and Pavitt’s effort to finance Soundgarden’s debut EP Screaming Life, which saw an October, 1987, release, essentially allowed the label partners to move into a Seattle office in 1988.

“Soundgarden literally changed my life,” he said. “Before seeing them, I was a loser wannabe musician. After seeing them once, I finally knew what I wanted to be when I grew up. I wanted to watch and listen to as much Soundgarden as possible. The label thing was the perfect vehicle for doing just that.”

Then there was the discovery of a group of three friends from Aberdeen, Wash., who called themselves Nirvana.

Sub Pop released Nirvana’s debut full-length album Bleach in 1989, which, along with various bands like Soundgarden and Mudhoney, opened the world to what became known as the “grunge movement,” especially the following years when Nevermind, known for songs like “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Lithium,” sold 4 million copies within nine months of its release. Nirvana switched labels from Sub Pop to Geffen/​DGC before the release of Nevermind.

“Early days with Kurt [Cobain], Krist [Novoselic], and various pre-superstardom iterations of Nirvana all came down to one basic truth: They crushed,” he said. “I saw them play tight shows, shambolic shows, but never a boring show. That may sound like damning by faint praise, but it's not at all. One need only consider how awful young bands can be to appreciate how great they, Nirvana, were. Precocious songwriting certainly didn’t hurt, either.”

Steve Knopper, contributing editor for Rolling Stone, said the early ’90s Sub Pop acts presented a breath of fresh air at a time when burned-out hair bands and stale pop dominated the music charts.

“It was like an extension of rebellious rock and roll,” Knopper said. “We were in a world where everything was boring. ... People were fans of more intense rebellious rock and roll, but none of that stuff had jumped on to the level of being hits. When Sub Pop came out it was like something new. Suddenly rock and roll was fresh again and extended the life of it.

“It seemed like on a mainstream pop level rock and roll was kind of dying. That wasn’t true in the underground, the college level. At the top level you could ignore all that stuff. I think Nirvana and Sub Pop extended the life of that aggressive spontaneous rebellious rock.”

Now, almost 30 years later, Sub Pop’s releases have included music by Jack’s White’s The Go and The White Stripes, The Shins, The Head And The Heart, and Death Cab For Cutie. That’s not to mention the label currently working with various artists and bands such as Iron and Wine, Fleet Foxes, Sleater-Kinney, and Beach House.

At the end of the day, Poneman said he is just a fan who enjoys music.

“Business, when one’s business is music, is really just a way to get paid for being a super fan,” he said. “Anybody who knew me when I was a kid growing up around Toledo knew that I was nothing if not a super fan. The music industry has changed dramatically since then, but I generally loathe nostalgia, my childhood in Toledo being an exception, and remain convinced that the next thing will be the best thing.

“Steadiness is really the thing that defines Sub Pop,” he observed. “The health of the business, it's very, very steady and has been for many years. We just want to be reliable and the place where you're going to get good music. When you see the name Sub Pop we want it to be associated with good music and it's really that simple. We don’t have ambitions to be anything more or anything less.”

The label has managed to find its niche and be commercially viable in an industry that’s in a constant state of transition, he said.

“The way I can affect society and culture in a meaningful way is basically through working through the company ... our corporate culture, our values, the artists we’ve worked with, the music, the people we work with both musicians and our colleagues in the office,” he said. “It’s creating and maintaining an environment you want to share with the world and that you feel you have a meaningful impact by sustaining the company.

“I am fully aware that it's the artists doing the heavy lifting by putting out the records and making great music, but by helping to provide a platform for them to do so, that is what has continued to be exciting for me.”

As Jonathan Poneman and Sub Pop prepare for the label’s 30th anniversary next year, he said the business’ hard work ethos can be traced to his time growing up in Toledo.

“I would like to think the Midwestern sensibility informs this label,” he said. “Even though it's famously a Seattle label, there’s a lot of grit and hard work that came from the Midwest and Toledo should have some pride of ownership in Sub Pop. It's smaller than Seattle, but they definitely brought some of what I am and what I learned to bear on this label, and that I owe to Toledo.”

