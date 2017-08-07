Monday, Aug 07, 2017
Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry to perform at MTV VMAs

NEW YORK — Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, the Weeknd, and host Katy Perry will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

MTV announced Monday that Lorde, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony, and Thirty Seconds to Mars will also hit the stage Aug. 27 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

More performers will be announced at a later date.

Kendrick Lamar is the top VMA contender with eight nominations. His hit, “Humble,” will compete for video of the year with Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic,” DJ Khaled and Rihanna’s “Wild Thoughts,” the Weeknd’s “Reminder” and Alessia Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful.”

Sheeran is nominated for artist of the year along with Lamar, Mars, Ariana Grande, Lorde and the Weeknd.

