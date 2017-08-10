Thursday, Aug 10, 2017
Music-Theater-Dance

Barbershop quartets to sing for 70th year

PUT-IN-BAY — A long-running annual concert series will celebrate its 70th year at Perry’s Victory International Peace Memorial on Friday.

About 15 harmonizing barbershop quartets will perform on the visitor center’s back porch starting at 7 p.m., the National Park Service said.

The event is free. The park service will provide some seating, but those attending are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

The performers will hold a second concert at Middle Bass Island Town Hall at 7 p.m. Saturday.

