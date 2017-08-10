Jamie Farr brings 'Tuesdays with Morrie' to Stranahan Theater

Toledo-born actor Jamie Farr, best known for portraying Corporal Klinger in the hit TV series M*A*S*H, and for his many years of serving as tournament host of the the LPGA tournament here, will be back in town Oct. 7 at the Stranahan Theater.

Farr is touring in a stage production of Tuesdays with Morrie, based on Mitch Albom’s 1997 bestselling memoir about reuniting with with a favorite college professor, Morrie Schwartz, 16 years after graduation. When Albom learned that his mentor was dying from ALS, he began to visit Morrie each Tuesday, this time learning lessons about life.

The play, written by Albom and Jeffrey Hatcher, opened Off-Broadway in 2002.

Tuesdays with Morrie will be performed at 8 p.m. Oct. 7. Ticketsare $63, $54, $43, and $35 from the theater box office, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. A service fee applies to tickets purchased at stranahantheater.org or 419-381-8851.