Thursday, Aug 10, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Music-Theater-Dance

Jamie Farr brings 'Tuesdays with Morrie' to Stranahan Theater

BLADE STAFF
Published on
  • SOC-farrhens12p

    Jamie Farr, left, will be back in town Oct. 7 at the Stranahan Theater to take part in a stage adaptation of 'Tuesdays with Morrie.'

    THE BLADE
    Buy This Image

  • MASHOTT

    Toledo’s Jamie Farr will perform in 'Tuesdays with Morrie' at the Stranahan Theater.

Toledo-born actor Jamie Farr, best known for portraying Corporal Klinger in the hit TV series M*A*S*H, and for his many years of serving as tournament host of the the LPGA tournament here, will be back in town Oct. 7 at the Stranahan Theater.

Farr is touring in a stage production of Tuesdays with Morrie, based on Mitch Albom’s 1997 bestselling memoir about reuniting with with a favorite college professor, Morrie Schwartz, 16 years after graduation. When Albom learned that his mentor was dying from ALS, he began to visit Morrie each Tuesday, this time learning lessons about life.

The play, written by Albom and Jeffrey Hatcher, opened Off-Broadway in 2002.  

Tuesdays with Morrie will be performed at 8 p.m. Oct. 7. Ticketsare $63, $54, $43, and $35 from the theater box office, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., from  9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. A service fee applies to tickets purchased at stranahantheater.org or  419-381-8851.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…