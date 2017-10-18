BGSU kicks off New Music and Art Festival

The 38th annual New Music and Art Festival opens this weekend at Bowling Green State University.

The three-day event features lectures, discussions, and concerts of works by more than 30 composers. The events are held in the Moore Musical Arts Center (Bryan and Kobacker performance halls) and the Clazel Theatre, 127 N. Main St., Bowling Green.

On Thursday, composers Sarah Kirkland Snider and Steven Mackey present a free lecture at 1 p.m. (Bryan), followed by three concerts: chamber works at 3 p.m. (Bryan); large ensemble works at 7:30 p.m. (Kobacker), and various works at 9:30 p.m. (Clazel).

Friday features three concerts: chamber works at 10:30 a.m. (Bryan); various works at 2:30 p.m. (Kobacker), and mixed-media chamber group Latitude 49 at 8 p.m. (Kobacker). A panel discussion by various artists will also happen at 10:30 a.m. in the Majorie E. Conrad Choral Room, Wolfe Center for the Arts.

Saturday kicks off with a concert of electro-acoustic works at 2:30 p.m. (Bryan) and the final concert by the BG Philharmonia and Percussion Ensemble in works for percussion and orchestra at 8 p.m. (Kobacker).

All events except the Philharmonia concert are free. Tickets for the Philharmonia are available at 419-372-8171 or festival.bgsu.edu. For a complete schedule, contact the MidAmerican Center for Contemporary Music at 419-372-2685 or visit festival.bgsu.edu.

Latitude 49 performs at 3 p.m. Sunday at the GlasSalon of the Toledo Museum of Art. Elliot Mandel Enlarge

■ Latitude 49, named for the geographic parallel that forms the western part of the Canada-U.S. border, is a dynamic new music ensemble in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the GlasSalon of the Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

■ The 1925 silent classic The Phantom of the Opera with organ accompaniment by Stephen Warner is the next film to be screened in the Sound of Silents film series 7 p.m. Thursday at the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle, 2445 Monroe St.

Tickets are $5 for nonmembers and free for museum members. For more information, call 419-255-8000 or visit toledomuseum.org.

■ The Ghostly Manor Thrill Center presents the silent horror classic Nosferatu with organ accompaniment by Stephen Warner at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Tickets are $5 and available at 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

■ American opera composer Jake Heggie, known for works such as Moby Dick, Dead Men Walking, and Three Decembers, is beginning a three-day residency at BGSU. He opens with a free presentation, Creative Minds at 8 p.m. Sunday in the McDonnell Theatre, Wolf Center for the Arts on the college campus.

■ Ball State pianist Robert Palmer will give a free guest recital at 8 p.m. Monday. The Horn Club and the Trumpet Guild give a joint performance at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Both concerts are in Bryan Recital Hall, Moore Musical Arts Center on the campus of BGSU.

■ Pamela Stover presents three organ lectures on the hymnody of Martin Luther on Saturday: Hymns and Music of Martin Luther’s time (10 a.m.), Martin Luther’s Teaching Hymns (11:30 a.m.), and A Hymn Fest on “A Mighty Fortress” (1 p.m.). The free event happens at Hope Lutheran Church, 2201 Secor Rd.

■ A Highland Piping and Drumming workshop for novices and intermediates features piper Andrew Duncan, drummer Steve Hill, and marching drum major David Coy. The event includes workshops, lunch, and ends with a ceilidh. It begins 10 a.m. Saturday at the Zenobia Shriners, 8048 Broadstone Blvd., Perrysburg. Cost $30; reservations are required. For more information, call 419-841-4527.

■ The Toledo Symphony League presents three “Tune in Tuesdays,” a series of lectures and lunch with symphony personnel and performers. Slated are symphony CEO Zak Vassar (Oct. 24), guest artist Storm Large (Feb. 22), and new music director Alain Trudel (Marc. 20). The events happen at 11:30 a.m. at the Toledo Country Club, 3949 River Rd. Tickets are $25 and more information is available from Dorothy Bonser by calling 419-246- 8000.

■ The Adrian Symphony Orchestra collaborates with several area libraries to present a free interactive Music Moves Me concert Pumpkins on Parade and a Trombone Masquerade.

The free 30-minute program for children ages 2 to 6 features Jennifer Rofe’s book Piggish in the Pumpkin Patch.

The event happens three times on Saturday: at 9:30 a.m. at Stair District Library, 228 W. Main St., Morenci (517-458- 6510); 11:30 a.m. at Adrian District Library, 143 E. Maumee St., Adrian (517-265- 2265), and 1:30 p.m. at Tecumseh District Library, 215 N. Ottawa St., Tecumseh (517-423- 2238). Registration is requested since space is limited. Contact the individual libraries.

Send news of music items at least two weeks in advance to classics@theblade.com.