Life upstages jokes for comedian Jay Stevens, who performs at Funny Bone this weekend

For Jay Stevens, comedy is everywhere.

“In my shows I don’t tell jokes, I tell life, because life is so funny,” says the comedian who appears at Toledo Funny Bone Comedy Club in five performances Thursday through Saturday.

He sees the humor in many aspects of life, including relationships, marriage, looking for love via online dating, the single life, having a job, having kids, watching television, or going out to dinner.

Comedian Jay Stevens will present five shows this weekend at the Toledo Funny Bone Comedy Club. Enlarge

Stevens’ inspiration may come from friends and family, but more than that, it comes from observation. “If I’m out and about and I see something that’s funny, whether I did it or not, if I can turn it into a joke, I turn it into a joke.”

Comedy is his full-time job; he appears in comedy clubs across the country, including Funny Bone, Improv Comedy Club, Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, Bonkerz Comedy Clubs, Jr.’s Last Laughs, and others, and has performed aboard Norwegian Cruise Lines and in churches. He’s also done television, radio, acting, sketch comedy, and theater. He would like to add acting in touring theater productions to his resume, he said. “I’m an entertainer, I want to do everything.”

Stevens, who lives in Cleveland, was named Funniest Comedian in Ohio in 2009 and Cleveland’s Funniest Up and Coming Comedian in 2011.

He does clean comedy, he says, meaning he doesn’t use profanity or offensive material in his shows. “We’re just as funny as the person who’s not a clean comic, and we have to write harder,” he said.

Growing up, his family, friends, classmates, and teachers considered him hilarious. “Ask any of my teachers. Whenever I see one of my high school teachers coming to one of my shows I hear, ‘This is not a surprise you’re a comedian.’”

His influences were Sinbad, Bill Cosby, and Bernie Mac. “Bernie Mac was far from clean, but he was one of my favorite comics,” Stevens says.

As he travels the country he’s observed that people’s sense of humor doesn’t vary much.

“For example, if I’m talking marriage, a couple married one year, 10 years, or 50 years in Toledo will laugh at the same joke as someone in [another part of the country]. I just came back from shows in Chattanooga, Tenn., and they will laugh at exactly the same joke, because marriage is marriage.”

“I’m very observant, I’m always watching. So if we’re out to dinner, I might see a couple arguing, and I’m going to make that a joke because they argued all the way to the restaurant. Or a couple not talking at all ... that’s a make-up dinner that’s not going well.”

Stevens preaches at New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights when the pastor is absent, using comedy there too; it makes people more receptive to his message.

“They don’t fall asleep when I’m preaching,” he said.

“I’m a funny person, I’m not just a comedian, I’m a funny person, so whether I’m onstage or we’re at a game or I’m preaching a message, I’m gonna make you laugh.”

But the real test is, does his wife, Jae, think he’s funny?

“She can never stay mad at me for a long time, and she hates it,” he said with a laugh.

And he doesn’t do politics much. “I really stay away from politicians, I leave that to Lewis Black.”

Jay Stevens performs at Toledo Funny Bone, 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, at 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, $10 and $15, are from 419-931-3474 and toledofunnybone.com.

Jeff Daniels

Chelsea, Mich., native Jeff Daniels will present his annual “Onstage and Unplugged” concert at the Purple Rose Theatre Company in his hometown. Performances run Dec. 27 through Dec. 31. Tickets are $78, and $88 for the New Year’s Eve concert.

Daniels, who founded the Purple Rose, will perform a family oriented set of songs with both humorous and tender moments. The lineup features favorites from his albums Live at the Purple Rose, Grandfather’s Hat, Together Again, Keep It Right Here, Days Like These, and his recent album, Simple Truths.

The actor is appearing in the Netflix original series Godless with Jack O’Connell and Michelle Dockery, and will star in Hulu’s 9/​11-focused original series Looming Tower, set for release in early 2018.

Tickets for Onstage and Unplugged are available from 734-433-7673 and PurpleRoseTheatre.org.

