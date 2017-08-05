Saturday, Aug 05, 2017
Kid athletes train in triathlon named for Sandy Hook victim

Nearly 500 children are expected to participate in the finale

    Six-year-old Henry Gerl of Clinton, Conn. finishes the fourth annual Race4Chase kids triathlon finale in Southington, Conn. on Aug. 5.

    Swimmers exit the water at the fourth annual Race4Chase kids triathlon finale in Southington, Conn. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Nearly 500 children showed up in a driving rain to swim, bicycle and run in a youth triathlon, the finale of a summer fitness program founded by the family of a boy killed in the Sandy Hook shootings.

Seven-year-old Chase Kowalski had competed in his first youth triathlon just months before the 2012 elementary school shooting.

Chase’s parents, Rebecca and Steve Kowalski, began the Race4Chase program to honor their son’s memory with something that focused on families, health and wellness.

Race4Chase is a camp that teaches children the fundamentals of swimming, biking, running, nutrition, strength and flexibility.

At the end the six weeks, campers come together for a sanctioned triathlon.

The program has grown to 20 locations in Connecticut, Rhode Island and South Carolina. The Kowalskis hope it goes nationwide.

