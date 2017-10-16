Monday, Oct 16, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Nation

Bowe Bergdahl pleads guilty to desertion

CNN
Published on

Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy via his attorney Monday.

Bergdahl was charged after he disappeared from his base in Afghanistan in June 2009 and was held in captivity by the Taliban until May 2014.

The Taliban released Bergdahl in a prisoner swap for five detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

During questioning from a judge Monday, Bergdahl said, "I left my observation post on my own." He also said, "I understand leaving was against the law.”

Related Items
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…