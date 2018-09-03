From radio co-host to nonprofit director, Sara Hegarty has done it all

Sara Hegarty has always said that she prefers to be busy, not bored.
Explaining her tumultuous — and fruitful — career path can be a stressful exercise. By now, even she probably strains to remember every detail. Ms. Hegarty came to Toledo after years of teaching in special education. Since then, she’s co-hosted a morning radio talk show and now serves as a nonprofit’s executive director.
WATCH: Sara Hegarty explains on her nonprofit work
“I declared my major in college when I was 17 years old,’” Ms. Hegarty said. “I never thought I could change my mind until I was older. It’s OK to change your mind, it’s OK to reinvent yourself.”
When she and her husband Shaun Hegarty moved to Toledo, Ms. Hegarty was waiting on a teaching job because it was in the middle of the school year. However, when she heard about a random casting call for a morning radio host on 92.5 WVKS-FM, Mrs. Hegarty decided to audition.
