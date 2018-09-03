Monday, Sep 03, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
NewsSlide

YES SHE CAN

From radio co-host to nonprofit director, Sara Hegarty has done it all

By JIMMY MILLER | BLADE STAFF WRITER  | Photo by ANDY MORRISON | THE BLADE
Published on
  • gowns09p

    Sara Hegarty talks about a display of Gabriel's Gowns in 2015.

    The Blade/Dave Zapotosky
    Buy This Image

  • NS-ysc02-1

    Sara Hegarty before teaching a CPR class at iHeart Radio, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

    The Blade/Andy Morrison
    Buy This Image

  • FEA-staytuned16-2

    Sara Hegarty morning show co-host of Andrew Z in the Morning, at her home in Toledo.

    The Blade/Dave Zapotosky
    Buy This Image

  • GabrielsGowns

    Tami Williams, left, goes over a few of the finished infant bereavement outfits with Gabriel's Gowns co-founder Sara Hegarty in 2015.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
    Buy This Image

  • FEA-RADIOTRENDS18-1

    The Morning Rush radio personalities Sara Hegarty, left, and Demetrius Nicodemus, right, on air in the WVKS-FM 92.5's (KISSFM) studios in 2013.

    The Blade/Amy E. Voigt
    Buy This Image

  • NS-ysc02

    NS-ysc02 Sara Hegarty teaches a CPR class as DJ Scott Sands listens at iHeart Radio, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The Blade/Andy Morrison

    The Blade/Andy Morrison
    Buy This Image

  • NS-ysc02-2

    Sara Hegarty teaches a CPR class at iHeart Radio, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

    The Blade/Andy Morrison
    Buy This Image

Sara Hegarty has always said that she prefers to be busy, not bored.

Explaining her tumultuous — and fruitful — career path can be a stressful exercise. By now, even she probably strains to remember every detail. Ms. Hegarty came to Toledo after years of teaching in special education. Since then, she’s co-hosted a morning radio talk show and now serves as a nonprofit’s executive director.

WATCH: Sara Hegarty explains on her nonprofit work 

“I declared my major in college when I was 17 years old,’” Ms. Hegarty said. “I never thought I could change my mind until I was older. It’s OK to change your mind, it’s OK to reinvent yourself.”

When she and her husband Shaun Hegarty moved to Toledo, Ms. Hegarty was waiting on a teaching job because it was in the middle of the school year. However, when she heard about a random casting call for a morning radio host on 92.5 WVKS-FM, Mrs. Hegarty decided to audition.

To read more and watch the full video, download Blade NewsSlide at bladenewsslide.com.

Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…