Mencken on my mind

I write my columns with the reader in mind, hoping either to make you smile, or to provoke a frenzy of breakfast table rage so intense that corn flakes explode out of your nose like shrapnel. If this one does either, I cannot claim responsibility because the entertaining portion is shamelessly lifted from America’s most illustrious journalist, Henry Louis Mencken (1890-1956).

Mencken’s writing was a revelation to me. Never had I read such blistering — yet witty and elegant — invective, and I was interested in experiencing at first hand the land and people that had provoked such verbal savagery. I didn’t always agree with his sentiments, but I much admired his style. Mencken lived and wrote a long time ago, before political correctness arrived to water down the journalistic cocktail to an acceptable blandness.

Mencken is all but forgotten, except that during the presidency of George Walker Bush, some diligent scribbler unearthed this pithy squib:

“When a candidate for public office faces the voters he does not face men of sense; he faces a mob of men whose chief distinguishing mark is the fact that they are quite incapable of weighing ideas, or even of comprehending any save the most elemental — men whose whole thinking is done in terms of emotion, and whose dominant emotion is dread of what they cannot understand. So confronted, the candidate must either bark with the pack or be lost. ... All the odds are on the man who is, intrinsically, the most devious and mediocre — the man who can most adeptly disperse the notion that his mind is a virtual vacuum.

“The Presidency tends, year by year, to go to such men. As democracy is perfected, the office represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. We move toward a lofty ideal. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”

Some folk unkindly took this as a prophetic reference to “Dubya” himself. When Barack Obama took over, the label was swiftly transferred to the seat of his presidential pants. As far as I know, nobody has yet applied the paragraph to President Trump, so neither will I. To do so would be an impertinence. But it makes you think, doesn’t it?

Speculating on what Mencken would have made of President Trump is as a fruitless as expecting an encouraging word from Mencken regarding the majority of his fellow citizens. For example:

“The American people, taken one with another, constitute the most timorous, snivelling, poltroonish, ignominious mob of serfs and goose-steppers ever gathered under one flag in Christendom since the end of the Middle Ages.”

A little bit harsh, surely. But we have to remember it was written in 1922. That was a very different America, a society brimming with bitterness, division, materialism, and naked racism. Very unlike today.

Nobody would dream of writing anything so scurrilous and unpatriotic in these enlightened and tolerant times.

It might upset people.

