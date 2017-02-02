Electrical fire causes about $14,000 in damages to business

An electrical fire caused about $14,000 in damages today to a South Toledo business.
Toledo firefighters responded shortly after 6 a.m. to Hopstreet Detailing, 206 S. Fearing Blvd. No injuries were reported, said Pvt. Sterling Rahe, department spokesman.
A malfunctioning electrical panel appears to have started the fire.
It left an estimated $10,000 in structure damages and $4,000 more to contents of the building. Damages were confined to the office and utility storage.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.