Electrical fire causes about $14,000 in damages to business

An electrical fire caused about $14,000 in damages today to a South Toledo business.

Toledo firefighters responded shortly after 6 a.m. to Hopstreet Detailing, 206 S. Fearing Blvd. No injuries were reported, said Pvt. Sterling Rahe, department spokesman.

A malfunctioning electrical panel appears to have started the fire.

It left an estimated $10,000 in structure damages and $4,000 more to contents of the building. Damages were confined to the office and utility storage.