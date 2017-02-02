Thursday, Feb 02, 2017
Police & Fire

Electrical fire causes about $14,000 in damages to business

BLADE STAFF
An electrical fire caused about $14,000 in damages today to a South Toledo business.

Toledo firefighters responded shortly after 6 a.m. to Hopstreet Detailing, 206 S. Fearing Blvd. No injuries were reported, said Pvt. Sterling Rahe, department spokesman.

A malfunctioning electrical panel appears to have started the fire.

It left an estimated $10,000 in structure damages and $4,000 more to contents of the building. Damages were confined to the office and utility storage.

