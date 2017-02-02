Thursday, Feb 02, 2017
Police & Fire

Man in critical condition after Wednesday night shooting

A Toledo man was in critical condition today following a shooting late Wednesday in the central city.

Police reported a person shot about 10:35 p.m. near Fitchland and Sylvan avenues. They found an unresponsive Robert Bannister at a house in the 1300 block of Fitchland.

The resident of the house, who did not know Mr. Bannister, said he knocked on her door and pleaded for help. He then collapsed inside the home, police said.

Mr. Bannister suffered gunshot wounds to his upper right torso. Police said his condition is critical, but he is expected to survive.

The victim was treated at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. A spokesman there said no information was available for a patient by his name.

