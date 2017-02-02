Cause of fatal South Toledo fire still undetermined

The cause of a South Toledo fire last month that left four people dead remains undetermined because too much evidence was destroyed, a Toledo Fire Department spokesman said today.

Sharell Crisp, 28, Antoinette Brown, 31, Ahmard Brown, 5, and Richard Fair, 46, died at the Woodlands Apartments building, 2403 Cheyenne Blvd., in the Jan. 15. Pvt. Sterling Rahe said that the ignition source and cause of the fire couldn’t be undetermined because the building was so damaged that all 12 units were torn down.

Private Rahe did say that the fire likely started in a residence where Mr. Crisp, and Mr. and Mrs. Brown were. Mr. Fair was in a separate apartment. An autopsy found all four victims likely died from smoke inhalation.