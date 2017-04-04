73-year-old Monroe man dies in mobile home fire

MONROE — The Bedford Township Fire Department responded to two fires Monday, including one that left a 73-year-old man dead in his home in the Northtowne Meadows Mobile Home Community.

The first fire was reported at the Southern Michigan Sportsman Club, 2344 W. Temperance Road, Temperance. The club was reported as a total loss.

Investigators are still trying to determine a cause to the fire, said Bedford Township Fire Chief Adam Massingill.

The fire was reported about 5:06 p.m. Monday.

The sportsman club was not occupied when the fire started, and it is believed that a passerby alerted authorities.

No injuries were reported.

About 10:20 p.m., the department responded to its second fire of the day in the Northtown Meadows Mobile Home Community.

Crews were called to the mobile home fire at 6255 S. Telegraph Road, with an elderly man trapped inside. When deputies arrived on scene, the mobile home was engulfed in flames, according to a press release by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located and assisted a 63-year-old woman from the front porch to safety. Her husband was still inside the home.

Firefighters discovered the man dead in the living room area, according to the sheriff’s office. His name has not been released.

The woman, whose name was also not released, was taken to a Toledo-area hospital by Monroe Community Ambulance for precautionary measures.

Additionally, one firefighter was transported and treated at ProMedica Toledo Hospital for overexertion, according to Chief Massingill.

Witnesses report loud explosions coming from the home. The preliminary investigation reveals the home was equipped with oxygen tanks, the sheriff’s office reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Those with information are asked to call the sheriff’s office detective bureau at 734-240-7530.