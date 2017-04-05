BGSU student union evacuated after smoke triggers fire alarm

BOWLING GREEN -- Bowling Green State University briefly evacuated its student union today after smoke in one of the kitchens triggered a fire alarm.

Spokesman Dave Kielmeyer said people were ushered out of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union for roughly 10 minutes as a precaution, and no damage was reported from the smoke incident.

A group had gathered at the union’s grand ballroom prior to the start of tonight’s Hamilton Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership Hall of Fame induction event, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

Attendees were among those who evacuated and have since returned to the building for the program, which will honor BGSU alumni Maribeth Rahe, Peggy Schmeltz, and David Stickler.