Friday, Aug 04, 2017
Rollover crash closes I-75 southbound lane near South Avenue

BLADE STAFF
Published on

Toledo police and fire are responding to a reported rollover crash on I-75.

The crash was reported at 2:40 p.m. on the southbound lanes at South Avenue. Extrication crews are also responding. Traffic is backing up because of the crash. 

Check back on this story for more updates. 

