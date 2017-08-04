Rollover crash closes I-75 southbound lane near South Avenue

41.63078 -83.54208
The crash was reported at 2:40 p.m.; extrication crews are responding.
Toledo police and fire are responding to a reported rollover crash on I-75.
The crash was reported at 2:40 p.m. on the southbound lanes at South Avenue. Extrication crews are also responding. Traffic is backing up because of the crash.
