Rollover crash closes I-75 southbound lane near South Avenue

41.63078 -83.54208 The crash was reported at 2:40 p.m.; extrication crews are responding.

Toledo police and fire are responding to a reported rollover crash on I-75.

The crash was reported at 2:40 p.m. on the southbound lanes at South Avenue. Extrication crews are also responding. Traffic is backing up because of the crash.

Check back on this story for more updates.