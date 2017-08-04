Armed man killed in confrontation with Lima SWAT

LIMA, Ohio — An armed man shot to death Thursday during a warrant search at a city residence exchanged gunfire with a SWAT team member when he was killed, the Allen County sheriff’s office said Friday.

Officials continued to withhold the names of both the dead man and the Special Weapons and Tactics officer involved in the search at a home in the 200 block of West Michigan Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the dead man would be named once the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, which was to perform an autopsy, confirmed his identity.

The man was inside the house when the search, pursuant to a warrant related to a drug-trafficking investigation, began, authorities said.

An adult female and a minor child who were inside the house at the time of the shooting were safely removed from the scene, deputies said. Suspected drugs including fentanyl and heroin were found during the search, along with cash and items used to process the drugs, according to the report.