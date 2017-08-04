Police identify 3rd fatality in Oak Harbor crash

The Ohio Highway Patrol has identified the third teenager killed in a two-vehicle crash in Oak Harbor on Thursday.

Joshua Coy, 19, of Oak Harbor died shortly after the crash at Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton. Officials initially withheld Mr. Coy’s name because his family had not yet been reached.

Driver Cora Roob, 19, of Port Clinton was pronounced dead at the scene in Salem Township, about three miles from Oak Harbor, according to the the Sandusky post of the Ohio Highway Patrol. Her other passenger, Barbara Redfern, 18, of Oak Harbor, died a short time later at the hospital.

A single marijuana joint was discovered in the vehicle, but police are waiting for the results of the autopsy to determine whether drugs contributed to the crash, said OHP post commander Lt. Brian Gockstetter.

“It smelled like burned marijuana in the car, so someone had just smoked it prior to the crash,” Lieutenant Gockstetter said. “At this point, [we’re] not sure who.”

Troopers responded about 11 a.m. on Thursday to Oak Harbor Southeast and Muddy Creek North roads. They said Ms. Roob traveled northbound on Muddy Creek when she stopped at a stop sign. She then pulled into the path of another vehicle.

Ms. Roob’s vehicle collided with an eastbound pickup driven by Kenneth Recker, 47, of Port Clinton. Mr. Recker was uninjured.

Ms. Redfern is the niece of Chris Redfern, a former state representative and former chairman of Ohio Democratic Party.

Oak Harbor Southeast was closed for about three hours after the crash. The Highway Patrol’s investigation will continue for another few days, Lt. Gockstetter said.