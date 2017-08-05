Crash in West Toledo sends 4 to hospital

Toledo police are investigating a four-vehicle crash Saturday in West Toledo that sent at least four people to the hospital.
The crash on West Alexis Road west of Lewis Avenue was reported about 7:35 p.m., authorities said.
The Toledo fire department dispatched multiple units to the scene. Those injured included two children, battalion Chief Dustin Armentrout said.
The names of those involved and the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.
