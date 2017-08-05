Firefighters still battling major blaze in Hancock Co.

A team of firefighters is still battling what remains of a major blaze that started late Friday at the BR Pallet Inc. on Hancock County Road 7 in Biglick Township.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Vanlue Fire Department had a crew on the scene working to extinguish the remainder of the fire, which destroyed three buildings at the back of the complex.

“We hope to have it extringushed, if possible, by late today or early tomorrow,” said Rob Starcher, captain of the Vanlue Fire Department. “It may eventually just have to burn itself out.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Mr. Starcher said. No one was hurt in the blaze, and firefighters managed to save a house and barn next to the factory complex.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, nearly two dozen fire departments from across the region were dispatched to the factory to combat the worst of the blaze. Photographs posted to social media showed thick black smoke visible from miles away, as well as heavy fire at ground level.

According to a Better Business Bureau web profile of the business, BR Pallet remanufactures wooden pallets and produces recycled wood-colored landscaping mulch.

The business, which is west of Alvada, Ohio, is more than 45 miles south of Toledo. Bryan Ruehle, owner of BR Pallet, could not be reached for comment.