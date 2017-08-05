Pedestrian struck by car in Monroe identified

MONROE — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies have identified the pedestrian struck by a car on Friday as Eric S. Dmytrusz, 38, of Monroe.

Mr. Dmytrusz was listed in critical condition Saturday at Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Mich., deputies said.

He was walking southbound about 5:55 a.m. Friday in the northbound traffic lane of North Monroe Street south of Hurd Road in Frenchtown Township when he was struck by a northbound car driven by Stephen Chapman, Jr., 25, of Monroe.

Mr. Chapman was not injured. Deputies said that neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

The sheriff’s office is continuing an investigation and asked anyone with information to call 734-240-7711.