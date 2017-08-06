Sunday, Aug 06, 2017
Police & Fire

3-year-old hospitalized after being struck by car in S. Toledo

A 3-year-old South Toledo girl is hospitalized after being struck by a car Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the 300 block of Harve Street near South Avenue at 4:18 p.m.

Police say Victor Levesque, Jr., 34, was driving southbound on Harve Street when the child, who was unaccompanied by an adult, walked into the path of the vehicle.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

