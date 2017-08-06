3-year-old hospitalized after being struck by car in S. Toledo

41.63427 -83.56061 The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

A 3-year-old South Toledo girl is hospitalized after being struck by a car Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the 300 block of Harve Street near South Avenue at 4:18 p.m.

Police say Victor Levesque, Jr., 34, was driving southbound on Harve Street when the child, who was unaccompanied by an adult, walked into the path of the vehicle.

