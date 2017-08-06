4 hospitalized after crash on Anthony Wayne Bridge

Bridge is closed to westbound traffic east of the Maumee River.
A crash on Anthony Wayne Bridge sent four people to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
The single-vehicle crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. Four people were taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, police on scene said. The crash involved six people total, though police on scene did not have additional information, or know the status of those transported.
Emergency crews closed the bridge to westbound traffic east of the Maumee River. It left the vehicle involved, a Dodge Durango, on the bridge’s sidewalk, wedged between the bridge’s fence and the guardrail separating the road from the sidewalk.
