Search continues for escaped Paulding Co. inmate

An escaped prisoner who authorities described as armed and dangerous is on the run after overpowering a deputy and stealing his gun while being transported from Toledo to Paulding County’s jail.

Brandon Lee Powell, 32, of Antwerp, Ohio, was wearing leg shackles and a “belly restraint” when — following a struggle — he overtook the deputy and escaped while traveling from the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital, 930 S. Detroit Ave, to the jail, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The escape occurred at about noon Friday near the intersection of roads 133 and 176, roughly six miles northeast of Paulding.

Deputies originally booked Mr. Powell, into the county jail July 8 “on allegations of rape,” the sheriff’s office said. He was admitted to the psychiatric hospital in Toledo on July 13.

On Sunday FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and Ohio State Highway Patrol agents assisted with the county’s search. They are canvassing the area, speaking with residents and following up on tips and leads. The Marshals have offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to Powell’s arrest.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 419-399-3791, visit pauldingohsheriff.com to submit an anonymous tip, or email Sheriff Jason Landers at jklanders@pauldingohsheriff.com.

Mr. Powell’s escape marks at least the third such incident in northwest Ohio in recent weeks. Jordan Chapman and Mickey Hardy escaped through an unlocked door in the outdoor recreation area of Sandusky County’s jail on July 17. Christian Pfaff, a Lucas County jail inmate, escaped from two deputies while being treated for an unknown medical reason at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center on July 30.

All three men involved in the Lucas County and Sandusky County escapes were later arrested.