Autopsies completed for two recent Toledo homicide victims

The Lucas County Coroner's Office completed autopsies Monday of two recent homicide victims.

Calvin Gholikely, 25, had multiple gunshot wounds in the 3200 block of Lagrange Street. He was shot about 2:55 a.m. Saturday and died 4:19 a.m. at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.

Separately, Richard “Ricardo” Jimenez, 82, suffered seven stab wounds to his left chest. He was found dead about 3:10 p.m. Friday at his residence in the 900 block of East Broadway Street.

Mr. Jimenez had no defense wounds.

Toledo police do not yet have suspects in either case.

Authorities urge those with leads to call the Crime Stopper program at 419-255-1111. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.