Maumee residents concerned about speeding in residential neighborhoods

An incident in Maumee involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle has ignited concern in the community about speeding motorists in residential neighborhoods.

Several residents have taken to social media to voice concern and share observations after the hit-and-run in the 1100 block of Shelly Street at approximately 10:45 p.m. July 25.

Tom Laurie said his 10-year-old daughter was nearly struck by a car last week while riding her bike in a crosswalk on Michigan Avenue, crossing the Anthony Wayne Trail near In & Out Mart.

“[The signal] goes from walk to don’t walk, and you still have 15 seconds to cross the street,” Mr. Laurie said. “From the time it switched from saying walk, she starts to go, and the arrow turns green for the left turn, and this car seemed oblivious to their surroundings. My daughter had to speed up to get across.”

Mr. Laurie lives behind the convenience store near the Maumee River. He said many motorists use his neighborhood as a cut-through to get from Michigan to River Road.

He has heard from many other Maumee residents who have witnessed careless driving.

“They see people speeding in residential neighborhoods going 35, 40 miles an hour,” he said. “Some of the parents are outraged at how fast these cars are going. They’re flying down their roads while we have children who are out playing.”

Several residents recently reached out to city councilman David Kissinger to share concerns about speeders. He said the hit-and-run drew more attention to the problem.

“The roads are for all of the citizens unless it specifically excludes pedestrians,” Mr. Kissinger said.

“Many different types of citizens, like bicyclists, are able to use the roads. I think it’s incumbent on those who are in vehicles to be aware of the other users of the roads and ensure they’re operating safely,” he added.

Mr. Kissinger said the Maumee Police Department has been responsive, and has set up speed trailers and placed officers in areas pointed out by residents.

Lt. Jeff Siebenaler downplayed the possibility of a citywide problem.

“I don’t think there’s any more of a problem in Maumee than any other community,” the lieutenant said. “I think frequently, people’s perception of cars speeding down their street does not really come to fruition when we do the speed evaluations with the electronic equipment.

“I don’t think there’s a dramatic problem.”

The name of the pedestrian struck has not been released and a police spokesman last week said the incident report is not yet complete.

Lieutenant Siebenaler last week said the injured person remains hospitalized, but police had not been able to speak with the victim.

