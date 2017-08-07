S. Toledo man found outside hospital suffering from gunshot wound

A South Toledo man was found Sunday outside of an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Antonio Lockett, age not reported, of the 1100 block of Country Creek Lane, was found by security officers at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center near a parking structure at Delaware and Vermont, according to a Toledo police report. Mr. Lockett was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

It was not specified where Mr. Lockett was shot, or how many times.

The incident was reported Sunday at approximately 11:50 p.m.

Mr. Lockett would not provide police details of the incident.

Shell casings and blood were found in the street of the 2400 block of Franklin Avenue, according to a police report.

On Monday, Mr. Lockett was listed as a patient at the hospital but was out for a procedure, so his condition was unavailable.