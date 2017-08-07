Toledo Police helicopter sold for $150K on online auction

The Toledo Police Department’s helicopter recently sold during an online auction for $150,000.

A GovDeals.com auction ended Friday afternoon. The two-week long auction brought in 24 bids, starting at $20,000.

The name of the top bidder was not immediately available, as the bidders’ names are blocked out on the site. A message was left Monday for Richard Jackson, division of purchases and supplies commissioner for the City of Toledo.

With a 12 percent buyer’s premium, the total purchase price for the helicopter came to $168,750, according to the auction site.

The 2001 Robinson R-44 chopper cost about $504,000 and has been used the past 16 years for surveillance, search and rescue, night patrols, overseeing chases, and in other emergency situations.

The helicopter has a cruising speed of 130 mph, a range of about 350 miles, and three seats. Police equipment, such as a search light and infrared camera, fill the space where a fourth seat could be located.

The collective time on the helicopter is nearly 3,780 hours, and it had its annual inspection in November, according to the sale post.

City officials have said the aircraft may not be worth the $300,000 cost of a mandatory factory overhaul required every 2,200 flight hours or every 12 years, whichever comes first. In September, 2005, when it was four years old, the helicopter received such a factory overhaul. The cost of $190,000 at that time was paid with a federal grant, police officials said.