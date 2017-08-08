Tuesday, Aug 08, 2017
DNA evidence could shed light on 23-year-old case

DEFIANCE — The FBI and the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office hope new DNA evidence can reopen a nearly-23-year-old cold case. 

The body of an unidentified infant was found on Oct. 28, 1994, at the Riverview Memory Gardens cemetery in Defiance. Every lead was exhausted by the case’s initial investigators, the FBI said in a news release.

The female infant’s remains were exhumed Tuesday to get DNA, with the hope advanced technology can identify the deceased. 

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office at 419-784-1155 or the FBI, Toledo Resident Agency at 419-243-6122.

