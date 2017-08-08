U.S. 23 north reopens after tractor-trailer fire

All lanes have reopened on northbound U.S. 23 in Sylvania about two hours after a tractor-trailer fire shut the freeway down.
The Sylvania Township Fire Department and Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the scene just north of the I-475/U.S. 23 junction in Sylvania Township, a highway patrol dispatcher said.
The fire was reported about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. One lane subsequently reopened, but the right lane remained closed until just after 5 p.m., snarling afternoon rush-hour traffic. Westbound I-475 backed up to Monroe Street in West Toledo, while northbound I-475/U.S. 23 backed up to the Ohio Turnpike.
Information about any injuries was not immediately available.
