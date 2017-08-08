Police, SWAT respond to standoff in West Toledo

Police and a SWAT unit are engaged in a standoff with a man barricaded inside a home in West Toledo tonight.
The standoff is occurring at a home on Talbot Street and Matlack Avenue. A dispatcher said the incident was first reported at 7:34 p.m.
Check back to this page for updates.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.