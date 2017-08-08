Tuesday, Aug 08, 2017
Police, SWAT respond to standoff in West Toledo

Police and a SWAT unit are engaged in a standoff with a man barricaded inside a home in West Toledo tonight.

The standoff is occurring at a home on Talbot Street and Matlack Avenue. A dispatcher said the incident was first reported at 7:34 p.m.

