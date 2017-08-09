Man dies after being crushed under his vehicle in Northwood

A man died Wednesday after he was crushed underneath his vehicle at America's Best Value Inn in Northwood.
Officers responded about 11 a.m. to America’s Best Value Inn, 2426 Oregon Road. The case remains under investigation, police said.
His name was not immediately released.
